Dolores Rae Thiessen, 87, a resident of Dallas died Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, in Salem.
She was born on Nov. 8, 1934, in Corvallis, Oregon, the daughter of Harry and Viola Borden Kinney.
She married Dewayne W. Thiessen Jan. 27, 1951, in the First Christian Church of Salem.
Dolores enjoyed learning and took typing in 1965 as an adult. She took the business English and office procedures course at Salem Tech with the school secretaries in 1967. She worked at Woody’s Market from 1963 to 1965 and then began her career in the Dallas School District. From 1965 to 1966, she was at Academy Junior High School as a teacher’s aide, 1966 to 1967 at the LaCreole Junior High School also as a teacher’s aide, Lyle School from 1968 to 1969 teacher’s aide, and for 28 years she worked at the Dallas High School as a library aide. She was the general Sunday school secretary for the Assembly of God Church from 1953 to 1998. She was the church secretary-treasurer for approximately three years.
She is survived by her husband Dewayne; son Ron Thiessen; and daughter Pam Godwin; grandkids David Godwin, Timothy Thiessen, Kate Thiessen; sister Ardyth (Jack) O’Brien; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a son-in-law Ron Godwin.
A memorial service will begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 5 in the Valley Life Center. Private interment was in the Restlawn Cemetery in Salem.
The Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family. www.dallastribute.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.