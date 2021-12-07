Don Berg, a resident of Dallas, Oregon, died on Monday, Nov. 15 in Good Samaritan Hospital in Corvallis. Don was born on June 15, 1939, in Hepburn, Saskatchewan, Canada.
Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center who is caring for the family.
Updated: December 9, 2021 @ 1:17 am
