Donald L. Heramb, 84, passed away on July 11, 2020, in the Salem Hospital. He was born on April 12, 1936, the son of Melvin and Gunhilde Heramb in Sherwood, North Dakota. He attended school in Sherwood and graduated from Sherwood High School in 1954 where he was the captain of the Sherwood Wildcats basketball team.
Don married his high school sweetheart, Betty Haskins, on November 13, 1955, at St. James Catholic Church in Sherwood. Don and Betty raised five daughters: Donna, Brenda, Kathy, Tammy, and Vicki.
Don was a manager for several Cargill, Inc. grain elevators for 42 years. He started out in Sherwood in 1955 and moved to Conrad, Montana, in 1966 to manage the elevator for 12 years. From there he moved on to Elkhart, Kansas, from 1978-1984, and later to Edmore, Michigan for a short stay. In 1985 he packed up and headed out to The Dalles, Oregon, where he remained until 1988. His last location was in Forest City, Missouri, and resided in Savannah from 1988-1996. He then retired from Cargill in November of 1996 and resided in Dallas, Oregon, until his death.
Don was an avid golfer, loved following his kids and grandkids to all kinds of sporting events, and enjoyed attending any type of collegiate games he could find. He enjoyed working in his yard, loved taking road trips, and he enjoyed driving around and showing whoever was visiting the new sites around the area. Don loved to play cards, especially pinochle when brothers-in-law Art and Curt would come to visit. Don also loved waiting and waiting and waiting for his five daughters to get ready for outings.
Those Most Honored to Share in His Life
Wife-Betty (Dallas, OR); Children-Donna (Larry) Schlepp (Billings, MT), Brenda (Paul) Clark (Geraldine, MT), Kathy (Guy) Lewman (Rose Hill, KS), Tammy (David) Totdahl (Conrad, MT), and Vicki (Brian) May (Dallas, OR); 11 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren, and several cousins.
Don was preceded in death by his parents, an infant brother, and infant son, Gregory.
Memorial donations may be made to the Salem Hospital Foundation, Cancer Support Services, P.O. Box 14001, Salem, OR 97309. The Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family. www.dallastribute.com
