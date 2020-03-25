Donald Lee Moss was born Aug. 8, 1938, to Virgil and Velma Moss in Lebanon. He was raised in Bend and graduated from Bend High School in 1957. He continued his education at Oregon College of Education, majoring in sports education.
In July 1962, he married his college sweetheart, Frances Farley, in Boise, Idaho. They raised their family in Gresham, where Don was very active in youth sports and served as assistant district administrator for District 2 Little League for 15 years.
In 1992, Donald and Frances bought Starlite Lanes in Dallas. They both had been avid bowlers for many years and coaches in the junior programs. In 2000, they also purchased Columbia Recreation Lanes in The Dalles.
Don retired in 2008, and enjoyed spending time with family and traveling with friends.
Don is survived by his wife of 57 years, Frances; sons Geoffrey (Kari), Eric (Julie) and Timothy; as well as bonus son Patrick. Grandchildren are Allison, Alexandra, Dominique, Makayla, Marissa, Ella Savannah and Max. His brother Thomas survives Don in Silverton.
Memorial services are pending. Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family. www.dallastribute.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.