Donald Ullman Oct. 12, 1934 — Oct. 20, 2019 17 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Memorial service will be at Salem Heights Church Nov. 23 at 11 a.m.Crown Memorial Center, Salem. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. WOU Guide Find the mystery in Monmouth’s history WOU’s history Club Sports WOU Athletics Wolf Ride :WOU offers free shuttle service to students Christmas at WOU Dallas finds its wings Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesPNW faces possible earthquakeDragons football prevails over PanthersPolk Fire swears in six firefighter/EMTs and fire marshalPolice logs and arrest reportCoons sentencedAthlete of the Year: Girls soccerDallas police searching for man who fledShaw to serve 20 yearsDaniel Van HookRuston earns district championship title Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest News Sports Roundups for Nov. 13 Wolves football makes history Athlete of the Year: Girls soccer Pirates football thwarted by Dufur Ruston finishes in eighth place at state Martin V. Smith Sports Schedule for Nov. 13 Main Street project makes progress
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.