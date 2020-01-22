Doris Evelyn Batie, 97, of Independence, passed away on Jan. 16, 2020, at the Salem Hospital. She was born on Aug. 25, 1922, in Payette, Idaho, to Jasper and Dollie Roe.
Doris graduated from Payette High School in 1940. She married Russell Batie on Sept. 9, 1943, in Boise, Idaho. She was a homemaker dedicated to raising her children and tending the household. She was a wartime wife during World War II, as her husband served in the Navy. In later years, she enjoyed traveling around the country with her husband in their fifth-wheel camper. She was a fabulous cook and a beautiful writer. She kept journals and wrote poems about her life and family. She enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, and spending time with her family. Doris was baptized Catholic and attended various Christian denominations during her lifetime.
Doris was preceded in death by her husband, Russell; and a son, Ronald.
She is survived by 46 descendants, including her four children, Connie (Arthur Ortega), Shirley (Jesus Estrada), Richard (Audelia Vasquez), and Kathy (Vern Myers); 14 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, and five great-great-grandchildren.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 26, at Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center.
