Dottie was born Nov. 10, 1927, in Sacramento, California, and died Feb. 17, 2020, at Heron Pointe Assisted Living in Monmouth. She was 92. Her parents were Lewis and Jane Nettleton.
Dottie was graduated from Sacramento, Senior High School in 1946. She continued her education in business and human behavior at Lewis and Clark College and Western Oregon University in Monmouth.
She moved to Rockaway in 1947, and then to Portland in 1948, where she married Bill Harris in 1949. The family moved to McMinnville in 1965, where Dottie worked for City Sanitary Service for six years.
On Sept. 28, 1974, she married Jim Allison and they managed a family business, Pacific Reflex Signs, for 10 years. They retired in 1984. Soon after, they sold everything, bought a fifth-wheel and traveled all over the U.S., Canada and Mexico. Later, they lived at Happy Trails Resort in Arizona and then Sun City West, Arizona.
Dottie and Jim started a Christian fellowship group and helped start a square dance club at Happy Trails. Dottie became involved with Chuck Colson’s Prison Fellowship and volunteered at a local hospital. They moved to Bend in 1994, where Dottie was active with Hospice. In 1999, they moved to Dallas.
Dottie loved life, having fun and doing things for others. She would meet new people and instantly make them feel comfortable. She will leave a hole in our hearts.
Survivors include her children, Sandy Harris (Rob Booth), of Dallas, and Scott Harris (Janice), of Dallas; two stepsons, Bill Allison (Linda), of Florida, and Dan Allison (Mary), of Nepal; three grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and many step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren.
We will remember Dottie at a service at Heron Pointe Assisted Living, 504 E. Gwinn St., Monmouth, OR at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020.
If you wish to make donations in her name, they may be made to Grace Community Church in Dallas.
To leave an online tribute: www.dallastribute.com. Dorothy Allison
Nov. 10, 1927 — Feb. 17, 2020
