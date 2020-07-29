Dorothy Ruth Chaney Wilhite was born on April 8,1935. She passed away on March 28, 2020 at Jefferson Lodge at the age of 84.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, siblings Ellen Miller and Don Chaney, husband Kelly and daughter Cindy. She is survived by her son Kelly Wilhite Jr., granddaughter Olivia Wilhite, sister Betty White of Dallas, brothers George Chaney, Jim Chaney of Dallas and James Chaney of Happy Valley, OR.
A memorial service will begin at 2:00pm Saturday, August 1st in the Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center. Private interment was in the Restlawn Cemetery. Donations may be made to any Alzheimer’s organization. www.dallastribute.com
