Douglas Lee Teal, of Falls City, was laid to rest at the Falls City Upper Cemetery. He was born Dec. 19, 1941, in Newport. Died Jan 26, 2020.
Preceding him in death were his parents Leland and Marjorie Teal; a wife Terry Ann Teal; a daughter Janet Lee Teal; a son Scott Douglas Teal; and a brother Gary Teal. He is survived by two daughters, Judi Ruth Wilson, of Reeds, Missouri, and Jennifer Lynn Moore, of Fredericksburg, Virginia; a sister Faye Young, of Canyon City; a brother David Teal, of Terrebonne; seven grandchildren; and one great-grandchild,
He served in the Air Force, loved to fish, collect stamps and coins, and play the slots.
Doug retired from Weeks Well Drilling in Sebastopol, California.
Farnstrom Mortuary is caring for the family. Memories at FarnstromMortuary.com.
