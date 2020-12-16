On Wednesday, December 2, 2020 Dr. David A. Young, devoted husband and father, passed away at the age of 82 after a long struggle with Parkinson’s disease.
David was born to Donald and Luella Jameson Young on Christmas Day, 1937 in American Fork, Utah. He always joked that he was 5 years old before he realized all the lights weren’t for his birthday.
He graduated from high school as Valedictorian of his class and lettered in basketball, baseball, and tennis. He won the Bausch & Lomb Award for Science Achievement in high school. He attended University of Utah on a baseball scholarship and majored in English literature. He then went to Ohio University for his Master of Arts degree in Human Relations. While at Ohio University he met his wife Elaine Emily Koncsol. They were married on Jan. 27, 1962. He went on to earn his PhD in Educational Administration from Penn State University in 1965.
His career in higher education began as a Vice President of Student Affairs, first at North Dakota State University and then at The State University of New York at Geneseo. In January 1981 he moved with Elaine and their three daughters, twins Nina and Nora, and Susan from Geneseo to Salem, Oregon, to work for the State of Oregon in Educational Administration, until his retirement in 1999. He took great pride in his work in accreditation, keeping diploma mills out of the State of Oregon and he received national attention for his approach to accreditation.
David had a passion for chess, and his son-in-law Nicholas was a worthy opponent. David remained an avid tennis player for many years, and he loved playing Scrabble with his daughters, which, they will attest, he almost always won. He was brilliant and witty, loved puns, and was highly knowledgeable on a myriad of subjects. His musical tastes ran to the classics like Frank Sinatra and Nat King Cole, and he was known for his dry wit, incredible blue eyes, and big bear hugs for his girls. He loved spending holidays with his family at the Oregon coast, a tradition that started when the family first moved to Oregon.
David was preceded in death by his mother and father. He is survived by his wife Elaine, daughters Nina, Nora and Susan, his grandson Ian, and his brother Norman.
Flowers and cards may be sent to David’s wife at 310 W. Ellendale Ave., Apt 136, Dallas, OR 97338. Remembrances may be made in his name to Union Gospel Mission in Salem or the Salem Riverfront Carousel. The Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family. www.dallastribute.com
