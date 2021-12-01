Earl Proctor, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021 at age 95 at Dallas Retirement Village.
He was born in Galena, Kansas, to John and Sybil Proctor.
He went into the Army at age 18 and served two years as a medic in the German Theater in WWII. He was a POW for the last three weeks of the war. He was a Bronze Star recipient.
He met Lillian in Independence and they were married at the First Baptist Church in Independence on June 13, 1948.
Earl worked at Willamette Industries in Dallas and retired after 42 years.
He enjoyed building houses with Larry Fitzwater in his spare time.
Lillian passed away in May, 2018 at age 89. They were married one month shy of 70 years.
He is survived by his children Peggy Ortman of Dallas, Ron Proctor of Springfield, Susan Lundgren of Eugene and Karen Connolly of Tigard; four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be Friday, Dec. 10 at 11 a.m. at the Evangelical Bible Church, 1175 SE Howe St, Dallas, Oregon. The Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family. www.dallastribute.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.