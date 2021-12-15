Edward ( Ed ) Lawrence Doke died Dec. 6 in Corvallis, Oregon.
He was born Aug. 3, 1941, in Dallas, Oregon, the son of John and Erma Doke.
Ed was raised in Falls City and graduated from Falls City High School in 1960.
He married Nancy Diehm on March 1, 1962. They had two daughters. Nancy passed away on Jan. 24, 1997 after 35 years of marriage. Ed married Kelly Klinepier on July 4, 1998.
Ed is survived by his wife of 23 years Kelly Doke; daughters Debbie Lloyd, Jodie Erickson, and Kim Bedortha; sister Gerry Hubard; brothers John, Darrell and Fred Hoke; along with 13 grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022 at 3 p.m. at the Falls City Community Center.
Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family. www. dallastribute.com.
