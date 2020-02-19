“Ed” Edward Gene Baxter, 72, of Dallas, died Feb. 12, 2020, at his home.
He is survived by his wife Marilyn “Darlin’”; sons John Baxter, Richard Baxter; and daughter Kimm Wallace; daughters Kelli Myers, Kathi Reed, Robin Richardson and Lonni Everetts; and son Roger Colby; along with 24 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his mother Clara Schnier; brothers Dick Baxter, Elmer Baxter; and former wife Carol Strand.
A memorial service will begin at 1 p.m. Feb. 17 in the Calvary Chapel followed by a reception. Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers are suggested to the church at 628 SE Jefferson St. Dallas, OR 97338. The Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family. www.dallastribute.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.