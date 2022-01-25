Edith McDermand passed on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, and is resting in heaven with our Lord Jesus Christ. She fought a long battle with cancer. She had a giving heart and many friends and family who will miss her.
Edith was born in Bakersfield, California, and graduated from Taft High School in Taft, California.
Edith and Walter McDermand were married on July 22, in Taft, California. They moved to Falls City, Oregon, in 1973.
She was homemaker and worked at the store in Falls City. She loved to paint rocks and make jewelry to sell at Art in the Park. Walter and Edith were foster parents for 10 years and helped many boys become young men.
She attended Valley Life Center, Praise Assembly, and Calvary Chapel Dallas churches over the years. She loved going to Camp Meeting in Brooks, Oregon.
She was preceded in death by her parents Freeman and Kathren; and siblings Buck and Cubby.
She is survived by her husband Walter; sister Cella (Len) Johnson; sons Walter McDermand Jr. and James (Pam) McDermand; and daughter Tammara Schlueter; grandchildren Mathew McDermand, Amanda (Matt) Moss, Kelly Iott, Heather (Raymond) Jimenez, Heather Mayes, Tucker Schlueter, Hannah MCartt; and many great-grandchildren.
Memorial to be held at Calvary Chapel Dallas at a future date.
Memorial service to be held at Calvary Chapel Dallas Sunday, Feb. 6 at 1 p.m.
The Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family. www.dallastribute.com.
