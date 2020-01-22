Eldon Lewis Burbank, 74, of Dallas, died Jan. 16 in Woodburn.
He is survived by his wife Susan Michele Brown Burbank, of Dallas; sons Daniel (Carissa) Burbank, of Dallas, Rich Burbank, of Dallas, and Jacob (Kathleen) Burbank, of Nyssa, along with seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Also surviving is a brother Lyle Burbank, of Philomath, and a sister Alma Clark, of Vancouver, Washington. He was preceded in death by an infant granddaughter, Rachel.
Private services will be held. Interment will be in the Womer Cemetery in Pedee. The Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family. www.dallastribute.com.
