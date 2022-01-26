Eli B. Bennett
May 29, 1991 – Jan. 16, 2022
Eli Bennett passed away on Jan. 16. Eli Attended schools in Independence and Perrydale. He is survived by sisters Shannon Bennett of McMinnville, Laura Elias of Tampa, Florida, mother Anne Thomas of Monmouth and father Earl Douglas Bennett of Sheridan, Oregon.
