Ellen Rose Day passed away peacefully at Pheasant Pointe Memory Care on Dec. 13, 2019.
Ellen was born in Leytonstone, London, to Albert and Ellen Boyce on June 28, 1922. Ellen left school at age 14 and worked at the local ACME in Walthamstow, London, throughout World War II. During that time, she experienced the bombing of London and saw her own beloved childhood home destroyed in 1942.
She married Clifford Douglas Day on March 15, 1941, and in January 1947, Clifford and Ellen immigrated to America where they settled in Salt Lake City, Utah. Their son, Bill was born in 1963, followed by daughter Jane in 1964. The family moved to Oregon in 1970 after a driving trip through the Willamette Valley reminded them of the English countryside. They spent the next 25 years living on their farm in Perrydale, where they had many pets and a few cows. They attended Valley Baptist Church at Perrydale. Ellen’s husband passed away in 2008 in Gladstone.
Ellen loved history and animals. Their home was always populated with several cats and dogs. She also enjoyed gardening, reading historic novels, painting and drawing. She traveled several times to England in later life, and enjoyed visiting historic homes and gardens.
Ellen is survived by her son Clifford Day (Bill); daughter Jane Turville; son-in-law David Turville; grandson Casey Day and his son Dylan; and granddaughter Hollie Day and her sons Hunter and Carter.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Sunnyside Little Chapel of the Chimes.
She was interred at Sunnyside Memorial Gardens, in Happy Valley, Oregon, on Dec. 20, 2019.
Irene E. Ragan
Oct. 17, 1951 — Dec. 13, 2019
Irene Ragan, 68, of Independence, died at her home with her family by her side on Dec. 13, 2019.
A celebration of her life will be held 11 a.m., Dec. 31, 2019, at Salem Alliance Church. She was buried at Willamette Memorial Park in Albany.
Estacada Funeral Chapel is in care of the arrangements.
