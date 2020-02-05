Erma Lenore Armstrong, 90, of Dallas, passed away on Jan. 26, 2020, at her home.
She was born Dec. 2, 1929, in Vernal, Utah, to Jennie (Postma) and Leonard Slaugh. Erma was an accomplished and educated woman with many skills and talents. She earned both a bachelor’s and master’s degree in Piano Performance, and a Doctorate of Musical Arts in Piano Performance and Music Education. Over the years she taught both private and class piano, music at every grade level in the public and Catholic schools, and at the University of Calgary, Alberta, Canada. An exceptional pianist of solo and chamber music, she was also church organist at many churches, the last being St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Dallas, where she also served as music director. In addition to her extensive experience teaching and performing music, she also wrote and published three books on various subjects, as well as a piano method series.
Erma is preceded in death by her son, Richard. She is survived by her husband, Robert Armstrong; and her daughters, Georgienne Young (Ted), of Salem, and Jo Moore (John), of Keizer; and her three grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren, all of whom she loved and was so proud.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Dallas. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to St. Thomas Episcopal Church Music. The Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family. www.dallastribute.com.
