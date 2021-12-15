Eugene (Gene) LeRoy Puckett age 79, of Hermiston, Oregon, passed away surrounded by the love of his family on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021.
Gene was born on March 25, 1942, in McMinnville, Oregon to Vernon and Lois (Shively) Puckett. He spent his years growing up in several small towns around the state of Oregon and graduated from Scappoose High School in 1961.
Gene worked many years as a diesel mechanic at Willamette Industries in Dallas, Oregon. He also did freelance mechanic work and enjoyed helping anyone with a project. Everyone who knew him, knew that he loved each of his six children; he bragged about his grandchildren as well.
He loved to tell stories, talk about the good ole’ days, and liked to make people laugh as much as he liked to make them think. Most of all he wanted to pass along sensible values to help people become their best.
He is preceded in death by his father Vernon Edward, mother Elona Lois Shively, his sister Jennie Pugh, and his brothers, Arrol and Jerry. He is survived by his four brothers Vernon (Lucky), Jim, Wilbur (Smokie), Lorri, and sister Fairy Teal. Gene will remain fondly in the hearts of his children, grandchildren, and greatgrandson. Terri, her husband Greg Taylor, her children, Jordan and Zachary, her grandson, Lawrence. Patti Senger, her children, Mitchell and Kaitlyn. Eddie Puckett, his wife Barbara and his children, Michael, Evan, Ethan, and Emily. Suzie, her husband Sam Collins, her children, Ellie and Jake. Angela Puckett, her fiancé Cody Bass, her children, Warren, Madalyn, and Evalyn. Corina, her husband Gary Brown, her children, Mckenzie, Jackson, Elizabeth, and Clare.
Gene will be laid to rest at the Dallas Cemetery, in Dallas, Oregon. The private burial service was held on Dec. 3, 2021.
A celebration of life service will be held on March 25, 2022 on what would be Gene’s 80th birthday, from 2 to 4 p.m., at 1700 SW Old Sheridan Road in McMinnville, the town where he was born.
