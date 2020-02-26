Eva Lorraine Cole Nov. 30, 1936 — Feb. 12, 2020 Feb 26, 2020 19 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Eva Lorraine Cole, 83, of Scio, died Feb. 12, 2020.A celebration of life was on Feb. 22 at Scio Christian Church with a private burial at Providence Cemetery in Scio.Arrangements by Weddle Funeral Service. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Celebration Providence Burial Cemetery Worship Scio Christian Church Eva Lorraine Cole Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. WOU Guide ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ takes stage at Rice Find the mystery in Monmouth’s history WOU’s history Club Sports WOU Athletics Wolf Ride :WOU offers free shuttle service to students Christmas at WOU Dallas finds its wings Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesAlternative campus proposed to address behaviorMonmouth teen gets second chanceDallas council proposes changes to housing needs analysisDallas detective honoredCentral grad rate above state average, but lower than last yearDallas Police Officers honoredBrunk House porch needs donationsStork makes a splash at districtsSocial notebook for Feb. 26Sue Hilterbrand Images Videos CommentedClimate activists swarm Capitol in support of controversial environmental legislation (1)Monmouth has ‘sufficient’ buildable land (1) Latest News DHS gives modern twist to Romeo & Juliet Dragons bowling team places 13th at state Dragons take nine to state The Story of Black Rock Logging Camp Public Agenda for Feb. 26 Sports schedule for Feb. 26 Booster Club Auction tickets for sale Dallas Senior Center on track
