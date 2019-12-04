Evelyn passed in her home at 90 years old. She was born in Bernalillo, New Mexico, to Ira and Stella CdeBaca. She lost her mother at a young age, and her family relocated several times in the Mid-West.
Evelyn met John; they married and lived in Oklahoma and later moved to Southern California. After retiring they moved to Dallas to be near family.
Evelyn is survived by her husband of 72 years, John Childress; her three children, Patricia Braden, David Childress, John Childress; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and her best friend Charlie, her dog.
Services will be Wednesday, Dec. 11, at 11 a.m. at St. Philip Catholic Church. Contributions may be made to the Humane Society or The American Heart Association. The Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family. www.dallastribute.com.
