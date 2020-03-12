POLK COUNTY – The following is a list of community events and athletic competitions that have been canceled or postponed in Polk County. This list will be updated as more information is available.
City of Dallas
The Dallas Public Library has canceled all adults event until further notice, including Saturday’s performance of “Nansen of the North: The Way Forward” by Lawrence Howard at the Dallas Event Center.
The Dallas Aquatic Center will remain open, but entry will be limited to 200 people at a time.
Monmouth-Independence Chamber of Commerce
The annual MICC awards banquet scheduled for Friday has been canceled.
Sports
The Great Northwest Athletic Conference, which includes Western Oregon University, has suspended spring conference athletic competitions until further notice. The suspension is effective March 13.
According to the NCAA website, any remaining winter and spring championships are canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.
The Booster Club Auction for Dallas High School athletics that was scheduled to happen March 14 has been postponed. The club is working to reschedule the event at a later date.
OSAA announced that any remaining winter championship competitions are canceled, including basketball and dance.
Central School District has canceled all sports competitions through April 8.
