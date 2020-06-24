Everett (Blackie) Lindley passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by family at the age of 85 after suffering from congestive heart failure.
He was born in Pittsburg county Oklahoma and grew up in So. California. In 1958 he met and married the love of his life Barbara. They enjoyed 63 years of marriage.
He and the family moved to the Monmouth-Independence area in 1971 where they raised 9 children and a nephew. Blackie worked hard to provide for his family in the petroleum industry over 40 years.
In semi-retirement he and Barbara moved to Eastern Oregon where they managed property for 10 fun-filled years. Before fully retiring they moved to Salem to be closer to the family.
While in Salem he and Barbara owned a shaved ice business and enjoyed meeting customers at the Saturday market and the 4th of July for Western Days.
He especially enjoyed and was a main fixture at Central High School athletic events watching his grandkids participating in sports.
He was preceded in death by his parents and six siblings.
He is survived by his wife Barbara, sons Michael and Ray of Monmouth, Sharon Lowells (Terry) of Keizer, David (Lori) of Monmouth, Bonnie Ward of Pendleton, Diana Covarrubias (Jose) of Independence, Gerry (Jennifer) Saratoga Springs, Utah, Candi of Keizer, Aaron (Amanda) of Hillsboro, and Robert (Becky) Adams of Vancouver. He had 13 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Ella Curran food bank, which was started by his sister Ella in the 1970’s.
A celebration of life to take place in the near future. Date to be determined.
