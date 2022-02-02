Everett Eugene Case

Dec. 9, 1933 – Jan. 9, 2022
Everett was born on Dec. 9,1933, and died Jan. 9, 2022, at Salem Hospital of natural causes.
He was born in Orleans, Nebraska, to Alfred Everett Case and Lydia Alvina Adams Case. He spent his childhood in Orleans, graduating from Orleans High School in 1951.
In June 1952, he drove his parents and eight siblings to Oregon. The family settled in Independence. He held a few different jobs in the area. He laid sewer and water pipe in several towns in Oregon and a few in Washington. He met Donna Jean Garver Case, in the hallway of his parent’s home in 1952. She was visiting his sister Shirley. They married June 4, 1954, in Monmouth at her parent’s home. They had three daughters Genia born in 1955, Janette born in 1956, and Donna born in1965.
In 1959 Everett started working at the Boise Cascade Mill in Independence, retiring Dec. 29, 1995. They bought a house in Monmouth, with Everett living there until a few months before his passing.
Everett and Donna enjoyed traveling in an RV, taking trip with friends, and members of the Good Sam Club. He was a charter member of the Independence Elks Lodge, and past Exalted Ruler.
Everett was preceded in death by his wife Donna, of 51 years in 2005; his father Alfred in 1981; mother Lydia in 1991; brothers Harry (Rex) in 2010; Thomas (Tom) in 2017; sister Viola Teal in 2007.
He is survived by daughters Genia Moore, Janette Otjen (Bernie), Donna Thompson (Terry); five grandchildren Lee Moore (Erin), Ashley Russell (Lee), Andria Otjen (Brett), Kalea Pletcher (James), Tristan Thompson; four great grandchildren, Carson & Abby Pletcher, Charlie Otjen Carlson, Everett Smith Moore; eight siblings Shirley Brumley, Gerald (Pete) Case, Clara Phillips, Larry Case, Terry Case, Linda Mahoney, Richard (Dick) Case, Laird Case.
The family would like to express our gratitude to Judy Vincent for her caregiving and support of dad over the last 12 years.
Everett will be interned at Restlawn Cemetery with Donna. At his request no service will be held.
