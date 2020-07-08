Itemizer-Observer
FALLS CITY – The fire department in Falls City raised a flag at its station on North Main Street to show solidarity its members feel with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office – and law enforcement agencies in general.
John Gilbert, the volunteer firefighter association president, said members believed it needed to make the statement of support, and raised an American flag with a blue line to show support for the PCSO. The association sent a letter to the sheriff’s office and held a ceremony last week.
“In these difficult times of turmoil, distrust, and disrespect shown towards our police officers around the country, the Falls City Fire Association members would unanimously like to take this opportunity to show you our sincere appreciation and our earnest support of you, your deputies and your sheriff’s department,” the letter read.
The letter said deputies assist firefighters and paramedics in their jobs.
“No matter the time of day, or nature of the call, you are always there to protect us by securing the scene, keeping us safe and help us do our job better and safer,” the letter continued. “Many calls you have gone above and beyond by helping us carry out victims and even our equipment.”
The letter is signed by Fire Chief Bob Young, Gilbert, Jon Creekmore, the association vice president and Sharon Greve, the association secretary.
“The service you provide to our fire department and to our community is and always has been in a very positive, courteous, respectful and professional manner,” the letter read. “We could not do our job if it were not for the Polk County Sheriff’s Department.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.