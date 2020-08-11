Itemizer-Observer
DALLAS — Every Monday for the past eight weeks, employees with Polk County’s Family & Community Outreach Department and volunteers have handed out boxes of food to families in need.
Part of the Farm to Families program, the boxes go to 250 to 300 families each week. Monday’s food box contained dairy products, including milk and cheese.
“Thank a dairy farmer today,” said a volunteer after placing a box in the trunk of a car.
Richard Faber, a resource connector with Family & Community Outreach, said that Marion Polk Foodshare collects the boxes and delivers them to distribution points throughout its region. The food comes from local farmers.
“It’s oversupply that can’t be sold,” said Stephanie Gilbert, the Family & Community Outreach early learning & family engagement supervisor.
Dallas’ is at the Academy Building, 182 SW Academy St., starting at 2 p.m. each Monday. However, people start lining up in their cars hours before. Gilbert said that those who work at the distribution have become experts in traffic flow and making sure those waiting for a box don’t block traffic.
To stay physically distant, the distribution is drive-thru. Those receiving food just pop their trunk or open a door and volunteers bring the box or boxes to them. For those who can’t make to the Academy Building, Faber delivers boxes to families around the county.
Additionally, the high school students participating in the Dallas Youth Garden program this summer are adding their garden bounty to the Farm to Families food boxes each week. On Monday, Abby Warren, Family & Community Outreach prevention coordinator and Katie Garcia, a resource connector with the department, were given the task of handing out the zucchini and squash that were harvested from the garden for the giveaway.
Gilbert estimated they had 400 pounds of fresh produce to give away with the dairy boxes on Monday. Dallas Youth Garden is a summer internship during which students learn to grow food, but also a number of job skills they will need in their future workplaces, Warren said. This year, the garden decided to be a partner in the Farm to Families program.
“It complements well the box people are already getting,” Warren said. “It a really nice bonus.”
Warren said the students contribute between 200 and 400 pound of food each week for the last six weeks.
Gilbert said Farm to Families, which began in June, will continue through the end of December.
For more information: 503-623-9664.
