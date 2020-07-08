Trammart News Service
For the Itemizer Observer
INDEPENDENCE — The mysterious way that members of a flock of Canada geese died at Baskett Slough in Polk County can hardly be called good news. However, because trace levels of a rodent poison were found in one batch of the birds, the suspected cause of death can be considered unrelated to any water source there. That’s reassuring — the preserve is home to waterfowl and many other animals that depend on the nearly 2,500-acre wetland.
And it isn’t only wildlife that benefits from such wetlands — wetlands help maintain groundwater across the entire county, and ultimately, provide a drinking-water supply for cities like Independence, according to state water experts.
Though Baskett Slough continues to be protected as a vast and healthy “wet prairie,” as it is sometimes called, the future isn’t so clear for wetlands inside city limits, which often go relatively unnoticed until they are eyed for new construction. A new federal rule revises the definition of “Waters of the United States,” by reducing the extent to which these water areas are protected under federal regulations. Meanwhile, bills keep coming back to the Oregon state legislature that would make it easier for land with wetlands to be developed — a proposed answer for the state’s housing shortage.
Predicting the potential impact on Independence is difficult. Unlike its neighbors of Monmouth and Salem, it has no wetland inventory — although one is likely to be conducted at some point in the future, said City Manager Tom Pessemier.
Historically, the area that’s now Independence once resembled a marsh, noted Kristen Larson, executive director of the Luckiamute Watershed Council in Independence. “Swampbusting” was rampant by early settlers, who drained and leveled many of the wetlands for agriculture, logging and settlement, according to city records.
But these wetlands — “sponges” on the landscape — not only provide valuable habitat to a wide variety of microbial, plant and animal species, they play an important role in capturing, filtering and storing water, Larson explained.
Within the Willamette Valley, approximately 57 percent of wetlands have been lost, and the valley continues to lose wetlands, said Bill Ryan, deputy director of Oregon’s Department of State Lands. A state-conducted study, which showed years of significant loss, was completed in 2010. But more recent trends aren’t well documented, he pointed out. “I am looking forward to updating it,” Ryan said, adding that a new analysis is likely to be underway soon.
Wetlands “recharge” groundwater through a gravitational cycle in which water seeps underground from the surface, replenishing the water table, Ryan said. They also store water following rainfall and are critical in reducing the effects of seasonal flooding. This is particularly important in floodplain areas like much of the Willamette Valley, he stressed.
In late June, the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) issued a statement on the “serious and potentially damaging implications” of the federal roll-back on water oversight, which the Oregon DEQ labeled “a direct assault” on the Clean Water Act. The agency has vowed to fight the changes. And, at the Oregon statehouse, the coronavirus pandemic seems to have sidelined legislative proposals that would loosen restrictions for building on property where wetlands lie.
The case of 17 sick and dead geese at Baskett Slough gained national attention in April. The area, at highways 99W and 22, is well-known worldwide by the scientific community as part of the Willamette Valley National Wildlife Refuge Complex. The case has lingering questions, but only about the pathologic findings.
“The first batch of birds sampled had no detectable levels of zinc phosphide and the second batch had trace levels, which doesn’t confirm this as a cause of mortality but makes it suspicious,” explained Capt. Timothy Fox of the Oregon State Police, who helped investigate the case.
Zinc phosphide, which is deadly to rodents, often is applied on fields to control damaging vole populations, a common agricultural pest in the Willamette Valley that has “no real predation pressure” to keep its numbers down, according to wildlife ecologist Jennifer Gervais, courtesy assistant professor at Oregon State University.
Geese are extremely sensitive to the compound, too, she said. “The same amount of zinc phosphide that will kill a vole can kill a goose — they, too, are grazers,” she added. “They’re perfectly willing to pick up and eat the bait pellets.”
Although potentially dangerous to animals, once the zinc phosphide enters water, it reacts readily and breaks down completely with time, leaving “no environmental contaminants of real concern,” said David Priebe, pesticide product regulation specialist for the Oregon Department of Agricultural.
The Wetlands Conservancy, a statewide organization, singled out the central Willamette Valley as an area that could be substantially affected by removing the requirement to obtain federal permits for dredging and filling some wetlands.
So far, the Oregon DEQ has declined to provide further comment, but the Oregon Department of State Lands issued its own statement recently, which advises that Oregon law still applies — but warns that the change reduces federal protections to some wetlands. However, this federal change is seen as welcome and long overdue by some farmers in Polk County, who felt shackled by the rules.
One property owner said he sees it only in a positive light, describing his reaction this way: “The change is a watershed moment in more ways than one.”
