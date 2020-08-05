Itemizer-Observer staff report
DALLAS — Firefighters in Polk County had the opportunity to train to put out fires ignited with flammable liquids and gases (FLAG).
Department of Public Safety Standards & Training brought a prop specifically designed for FLAG training to Dallas for the session, which 25 firefighters attended.
The prop was purchased with a grant from FEMA’s Assistance to Firefighters program. DPSST purchased two of the training simulators to offer to local fire departments throughout the state for training.
“Firefighters respond to various emergencies each year involving flammable and combustible liquids and gases,” said DPSST Director Eriks Gabliks. “One of the simulators was brought to Dallas last night to deliver hands-on, realistic, training to career and volunteer firefighters to repeatedly test and perfect the skills they need to serve Oregonians.”
DPSST’s FLAG (flammable liquid and gases) prop allows for the delivery of high-level firefighter training in a safe and controlled environment with a multitude of training objectives for participants and instructors. The FLAG simulator uses propane as a fuel source, which allows the training to be offered in an environmentally friendly manner, Gabliks said.
