POLK COUNTY — There were no fires threatening Polk County communities as of Wednesday morning, but high east winds are blowing smoke in from out of the area to blacken the sky.
Evacuations were taking place Monday and early Tuesday east of Salem as the Beachie Creek and Lionshead fires expanded westward with the help of high winds blowing from the east. Smoke filled the Willamette Valley and reached the coast on Monday evening. Emergency workers have responded to downed trees in the area due to the wind storm.
Polk fire crews responded early Tuesday to assist with a wildfire along the McKenzie River. Polk No. 1 Chief Ben Stange asked that even though there are no fires in the area, that residents still be vigilant about fire safety.
“The greatest thing people can do to help is to be extra safe,” he said. “The system throughout the State is incredibly stressed right now with very limited resources. It is important that any available resources can be funneled to the fires that are currently threatening lives.”
Residents are asked not to call 911 unless there’s a fire.
Dallas Fire & EMS issued a similar statement on Tuesday, adding that people stay indoors.
“We strongly encourage everyone to stay inside with the windows closed due to the poor air quality we are experiencing,” the agency posted on its Facebook page.
Southwest Polk Fire District is assisting on fire near Otis.
“We currently have a brush unit and personnel in Otis assisting our Lincoln County mutual aid partners,” a Southwest press release said. “An engine, personnel, and our deputy chief were deployed as part of a conflagration response out of Yamhill and Polk County to the Rainbow Fire.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.