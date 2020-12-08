By Jolene Guzman
SALEM — The COVID-19 vaccine is on the way, but that doesn’t mean people should let their guard down.
That is the message from state officials sent last week during a press conference about the beginning of new “risk and safety framework” and the arrival of vaccines.
Oregon should receive shipments of the vaccine starting in mid-December, but the doses will be limited and will be targeted to health care workers first. Most Oregonians should not expect to be vaccinated for several months, according to state officials.
“This week, our statewide two-week freeze ended, and our new risk and safety framework launched. The majority of the state has moved into the extreme-risk level, which means the virus is still widespread across 25 counties. These counties remain under very strict restrictions,” said Gov. Kate Brown during a press conference on Friday.
Polk County is included in the extreme-risk group.
Brown emphasized that the pandemic is not over yet, and winter is coming.
“I know it’s hard to imagine, but in fact, our hardest days lie ahead,” she said. “Oregon hospitals are filling up and many are reducing elective surgeries.”
Friday, the day of the press conference, the state recorded yet another record in infections and deaths, 2,176 and 30, respectively.
“We are all so ready for this to be over,” Brown said.
But health officials say indicators are the pandemic will rage on, and it may get worse, especially if restriction weary people take the vaccine becoming available as a signal that precautions can end.
“It’s certainly possible that by Christmas we will be reporting more than double the case rates that we are now. When I think about that, I’m just horrified,” Brown said. “I know a large majority of Oregonians recognize how serious the situation is and that we are on the brink of a full-blown crisis.”
Brown said more than 84 percent of Oregonians are wearing masks, travel is down by 35 percent and cell phone mobility data indicates more people are staying home. The governor said she is thankful for those efforts.
“The sacrifices are real,” Brown said. “We just need you to hold on a little bit longer, because hope is on the way.”
That hope comes in the form of vaccine, the two closest to federal approval, by Pfizer and Moderna.
Oregon Health Authority Director Patrick Allen said Pfizer’s vaccine is set for review by the Food & Drug Administration’s Vaccine and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee on Thursday, and Moderna’s vaccine will be before the panel a week later.
“If all goes as expected, the first shipment of the (Pfizer) vaccine, 35,100 first doses, will be shipped to Oregon on Dec. 15,” Allen said. “A second shipment of 40,950 of Pfizer first doses is set for shipment on Dec. 22.”
If Moderna’s vaccine receives approval, 71,900 first doses will shipped on Dec. 22.
“What this means is we anticipate 147,000 first doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines in Oregon in December,” Allen said. “We also expect an additional 87,750 of the Pfizer vaccine and an additional 31,700 doses of the Modern vaccine on Dec. 29 to begin providing second doses to people who received the first dose of vaccine. This is no doubt terrific news.”
Rachael Banks, OHA’s public health director, said data from clinic trails of both vaccines indicate they are “highly safe and effective.”
“Both the Pfizer and the Moderna vaccine are about 95 percent effective against COVID-19,” Banks said.
Moderna’s vaccine is 100 percent effective against severe infection, she said.
One in 10 people may experience mild side effects. Those include: Pain, swelling or redness at the injection site; mild fever; chills; feeling tired; headache; and muscle and joint aches.
Front-line health care workers and long-term care residents and employees will the first group to receive the vaccine.
Allen said there are approximately 300,000 health care workers and 60,000 to 70,000 people working or living in long-term care facilities in the state. It will take to end of January to get the vaccine to all in that group, he said.
If shortages occur due to production issues, which Allen said is quite possible, then the priority would be to get the vaccine to workers who work directly with patients in hospitals. He said the goal is to keep hospitals from reaching capacity, so making sure doctors and nurses who care for patients stay healthy is key.
Health officials say that they need the help of the people of Oregon to make sure that happens.
Banks said as of Nov. 19, the transmission rate of the virus was at 1.25, meaning each infected person is spreading it to more than one person. If that rate is maintained, cases will continue to increase, she said.
“Our hospital situation remains precarious, so we must stay vigilant,” Banks said. “This forecast tells us that we remain on pace to overtop our hospital bed capacity unless we turn things around soon. Our hospitals have been making changes to scale back elective procedures, but they only have finite options.”
Banks said small gatherings indoors where people were not wearing mask have become super-spreaders nationwide. Case investigations show that Oregon is no different, she said.
She added that she understands that the abiding by restrictions represent sacrifices on the part of individuals and businesses.
“To everybody who has lost a job or a home due to the economic fallout caused by COVID-19, I want to say I recognize the hardship you are experiencing,” Banks said. “We see you.”
Health officials ask residents to keep making those sacrifices until the vaccine is widely available.
“We cannot sit back, put our hands in our pockets and just wait for the vaccine to come to us. For most of us, getting vaccinated is several months away, and until you get vaccinated, you are a risk of getting COVID-19, spreading it to others and keeping this pandemic going,” Allen said.
