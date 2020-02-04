DALLAS -- The Dallas Food Bank is in the need of tomato products. Mona Ordonez, a volunteer with the food bank, said it is out of tomato products to give to clients to make spaghetti and other dishes.
“We have pasta and meat, but no sauce,” Ordonez said. “Families can make a healthy meal if they have pasta sauce, tomato sauce, or diced tomatoes.”
Donations are accepted at the food bank, 322 Main St., Suite 180. The food bank is open 9 to 11 a.m. Monday through Friday.
For more information: 503-623-3578
