Itemizer-Observer report
POLK COUNTY — As our community is facing the many challenges caused by COVID-19, Marion Polk Food Share’s priorities are:
Providing food to individuals and families through partner agencies.
Delivering meals to homebound seniors and disabled adults through the Meals on Wheels program.
“We are monitoring current information about COVID-19, and adjusting our response as new information becomes available,” the food share’s website states. “As much as possible, we are trying to maintain critical community services.”
Food Pantries and Meal Sites
Some food pantries and meal sites are adjusting their services. Clients should call their local pantry or meal site before they visit to confirm hours and services.
Ella Curran Food Bank, at 854 N. Main St., Independence, is open from 9 to 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Tuesday and Thursdays and from 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays.
Meals on Wheels Home Delivery
Meals on Wheels home delivery is functioning as usual. For questions concerning delivery, call 503-364-2856.
Seed to Supper Gardening Classes
The following Seed to Supper Gardening classes have been postponed until further notice:
Falls City Community Center in Falls City
Henry Hill Elementary in Independence
Classes in Willamina and Silverton, scheduled for April and May, are currently unaffected, but plans may change as the situation develops.
Volunteer Action Center
The Volunteer Action Center is open as usual. Volunteers are asked to be diligent about standard health practices and to stay home if they are sick.
Office and Warehouse Cleaning
Marion Polk Food Share has increased cleaning practices in offices and warehouse.
Health Practices
Volunteers and staff are asked to be especially diligent about standard health practices, like frequent hand-washing and covering coughs and sneezes, and to stay home when they are sick.
