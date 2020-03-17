A6 Ella Curran 3.JPG

Volunteer Carol Phillips gives a thumbs to Robert who delivers food for Marion Polk Food Share.

 Audrey Caro/Itemizer-Observer

Itemizer-Observer report

POLK COUNTY — As our community is facing the many challenges caused by COVID-19, Marion Polk Food Share’s priorities are:

Providing food to individuals and families through partner agencies.

Delivering meals to homebound seniors and disabled adults through the Meals on Wheels program.

“We are monitoring current information about COVID-19, and adjusting our response as new information becomes available,” the food share’s website states. “As much as possible, we are trying to maintain critical community services.”

Food Pantries and Meal Sites

Some food pantries and meal sites are adjusting their services. Clients should call their local pantry or meal site before they visit to confirm hours and services.

Ella Curran Food Bank, at 854 N. Main St., Independence, is open from 9 to 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Tuesday and Thursdays and from 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays.

Meals on Wheels Home Delivery

Meals on Wheels home delivery is functioning as usual. For questions concerning delivery, call 503-364-2856.

Seed to Supper Gardening Classes

The following Seed to Supper Gardening classes have been postponed until further notice:

Falls City Community Center in Falls City

Henry Hill Elementary in Independence

Classes in Willamina and Silverton, scheduled for April and May, are currently unaffected, but plans may change as the situation develops.

Volunteer Action Center

The Volunteer Action Center is open as usual. Volunteers are asked to be diligent about standard health practices and to stay home if they are sick.

Office and Warehouse Cleaning

Marion Polk Food Share has increased cleaning practices in offices and warehouse.

Health Practices

Volunteers and staff are asked to be especially diligent about standard health practices, like frequent hand-washing and covering coughs and sneezes, and to stay home when they are sick.

