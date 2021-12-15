Frannie Holm of Dallas passed away early Thanksgiving morning after a year-long fight with cancer.
She is survived by her two sons, Frank Zook and Soren Holm both of Dallas.
Franny worked as a CNA, caregiver, and prior to retiring she worked as a teacher aide for 10 years at Garten in Dallas.
She enjoyed puzzling, gardening and sewing. Franny attended Calvary Chapel in Dallas for many years.
There will be a memorial in Franny’s honor after the first of the year. We are asking that donations be made to Calvary Chapel to help with funeral costs, rather than flowers
