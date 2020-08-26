Itemizer-Observer
MONMOUTH — Free personal protective equipment is available for Monmouth businesses at the Monmouth-Independence Chamber of Commerce.
“The city of Monmouth has partnered with our local chamber of commerce to help store and distribute some PPE supplies to local businesses to help them with their efforts to comply with local health regulations,” said Suzanne Dufner, community development director. “We’ve purchased a number of face masks, some face shields, gloves, hand sanitizer and cleaning disinfectants.”
Those items are available at the MICC office.
“We are limiting it to one business visit per month to try to help spread the love, but we’re offering those free to businesses to try to help out with those additional costs to their businesses,” Dufner said.
The city used coronavirus relief funds to help purchase the items, she said.
The Monmouth-Independence Chamber of Commerce is located at 355 Pacific Ave. N., and is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.
