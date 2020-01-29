Born in Fay, Oklahoma, to Fred Reuben Lane and Lola Frances Lane (McAlister). The family moved to Southern California in 1951.
Frieda graduated from Phineas Banning High School in Wilmington, California. She married her high school sweetheart, Jack Keith Sullivan, and they had five children.
In 1975, the Sullivan family relocated to the Salt Creek area of Dallas. They lived on a small farm and learned how to take care of the animals and meet the challenges of country living. Frieda was a loving mother to her children, and she and Jack even opened their home to her nephew, Scott Rico, who lived with them during his high school days, graduating with his cousins from Dallas high School. In fact, many of her children’s friends became her “adopted” kids, enjoying her love and care.
In 1984, Frieda and Jack moved into town and she continued working as a waitress, bartender and then manager of the famed Blue Garden Restaurant during its heyday. She also managed the Pizzeria on Washington Street and drove a school bus for the Dallas schools. At one period, she and Jack started Sullivan and Associates, a manufacturer’s rep firm with offices in Salem.
In later years, Frieda became a Real Estate agent at Woodrum Realty, working for Bill Woodrum, longtime friend. Eventually they both became associated with Windermere Realty in Dallas.
Frieda loved to cook and was famous for her southern fried chicken dinners. Her country gravy and homemade biscuits were a highlight of the morning staff meetings at the Windermere office. Another loved activity was Bingo. Over the years she made lifelong friends and loved ones of her fellow players at Spirit Mountain and Chinook Winds casinos. Other hobbies included painting, crochet, playing Pinochle and jigsaw puzzles. Frieda is preceded in death by her loving husband and parents.
She is survived by her devoted children, Deanna Sullivan, of Harbor City, California, Jack Sullivan Jr., or Pacific City, Jay Sullivan (Kimberly), of Ripon, California, Darla Teal (Rodger), of Dallas, James Sullivan, of Naselle, Washington, and Sister Dorothy Moriarity (Richard), of Keizer. She will also be greatly missed by 11 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
There will be a celebration of life on Saturday, Feb. 22, in the Community Room at the Greenway Mobile Home Park, 450 SE La Creole Drive, Dallas, from 2 to 4 p.m. All friends and loved ones are invited to attend and bring a dish to share.
