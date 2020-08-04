Community members gathered on Main Street in front of Monmouth City Hall before the Aug. 4 Monmouth City Council meeting to support local police and law enforcement. They walked to and stood outside of Volunteer Hall, where the meeting was held, while Bodie Bemrose spoke on behalf of the group during citizen comments.

