Community members gathered on Main Street in front of Monmouth City Hall before the Aug. 4 Monmouth City Council meeting to support local police and law enforcement. They walked to and stood outside of Volunteer Hall, where the meeting was held, while Bodie Bemrose spoke on behalf of the group during citizen comments.
Most Popular
Articles
- Central School District to start classes online in the fall
- Dallas man drowns in Willamette River
- Rickreall interchange work could cause delays
- Michael Moore
- Independence man dies in car crash
- Polk County COVID numbers on the rise
- Gregory Dwaine Jurgenson
- Census takers start knocking
- Monmouth citizens recount incidents of bias
- Pastors in quarantine have uncomfortable conversations
Images
Videos
Latest News
- Gallery: Truth & Freedom United rally
- Census takers start knocking
- Rickreall interchange work could cause delays
- TRACE results suggest 17% of Hermiston community infected with COVID
- Brown says virus spike, political stalemate, led to Umatilla rollback
- Independence man dies in car crash
- Central School District to start classes online in the fall
- Governor: Counties must lower COVID case numbers to allow in-person school
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.