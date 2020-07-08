Itemizer-Observer
POLK COUNTY – Sheriff Mark Garton said the current focus on police tactics and discussion of how to weed out systemic racism in the profession will ultimately make law enforcement better.
“If we are to the point where we are saying we know best and don’t self-evaluate at least, we will fail,” Garton said. “We’ve got to continue to evolve and things will change. We owe that to the people that we serve to make sure we are up-to-date and current.”
Garton, who has been sheriff since 2015 and has worked for the sheriff’s office his entire career, believes the Oregon has a high standard for its officers. He serves on statewide police policy committee, which reviews incidents of discipline and termination, and considers revoking officer certifications.
“A lot of people listen to the news and assume that what they hear about in Florida or Georgia or wherever is the way we do things here. That is so far from the truth,” he said. “I think Oregon is far ahead of places in terms of the Department of Public Safety Standards and Training and the training from day one to ongoing training is much more rigorous than other states.”
Garton has served on the committee for about a year, it meets quarterly and each meeting has several of discipline and termination incidents to review. He said the volume of discipline issues doesn’t necessarily reflect on the quality of the officers but the quality of the standards they are held to.
“It’s been eye-opening,” Garton said. “I get to see investigations by other agencies, and I would say most of the time, the investigations were really good. They want to keep the high standards.”
Police policies and uses of force have been under scrutiny after the death of George Floyd, a Black man who was killed in police custody in Minneapolis. He died after an officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes. That officer and others who were on the scene have been charged, but Floyd’s death sparked protests against police brutality globally.
The #8cantwait campaign, a project of Campaign Zero that seeks to bring immediate reform to police agencies, is among those calling for change.
#8cantwait includes a list of eight initiatives Campaign Zero would like to see implemented by law enforcement across the country, including emphasis on de-escalation, banning chokeholds, making it mandatory that officers intervene if they witness excessive force being used, and training officers to give a warning before using deadly force.
PCSO deputies were involved in fatal shootings in 2016 on Highway 22 and in Grand Ronde in 2017. Deputies were cleared in both incidents.
Garton said his office already incorporates most of items on the campaign’s list.
He said de-escalation is the goal with every interaction.
“We have de-escalation training. We have our own instructor that we sent to go get certified to teach that, so he’s taught that a couple times. It’s at least once a year,” Garton said. That’s for all staff, so corrections (Polk County Jail deputies) and patrol. You’ve got to use de-escalation in the jail most of the time anyway.”
#8cantwait includes a recommendation that agencies adopt a use of force continuum that “restricts the most severe types of force to the most extreme situations.”
Garton said his office and most others across the state use a different standard to determine the level of force necessary in a situation, call “objective reasonableness.”
He said when he first started in law enforcement, agencies used a continuum, but that it wasn’t as effective as using the reasonableness standard, which was defined by the Oregon Supreme Court.
“I don’t think you would find an agency in Oregon that would have a continuum because that’s not what gets taught at the academy,” he said.
He said the continuum required officers to use responses that may be inadequate to a situation.
For example, he said if you confront someone with a knife, responses in the beginning of the continuum matrix – such as telling the person to stop – might not work and could end up on officer and perpetrator injury or death.
Objective reasonableness allows officers to respond in ways more appropriate to the circumstances.
“It allows for that quick escalation and de-escalation of force,” Garton said. “Every circumstance is different, and I think sometimes people just don’t understand that we may not be able to do de-escalation, depending on the circumstance.”
Garton said officers have to consider if the person they are confront is bigger or smaller, stronger or weaker, whether they have backup, if there are multiple suspects involved, and how close a person is to the officer when considering what force should be used.
He said deputies are trained on every type of force available to law enforcement -- from chemical irritants, to batons and less lethal methods such as Tasers, to firearms – and when it is reasonable to use them.
“All these other things that go into what you are going to be do as a police officer,” Garton said. “That continuum was nice in one way in that it listed all the different options you had, but sometimes it limited you on how fast you could go up it, and by that time, you could be dead or injured.”
Polk County deputies always incorporate verbal warnings into training.
“Even at the range, before we shoot, and at every section of the drill, we yell: ‘Sheriff’s office, sheriff’s office. Drop the weapon,’ even though we are shooting at a paper target. Just for that muscle memory of saying that and always saying that before we shoot,” Garton said.
Deputies use the same warning when they use Tasers. But Garton said there are times when a deputy might not have time to give a warning.
“There could be a time, this is that caveat, that someone pulls something on me, and I have to act right then, I may not give a warning with a Taser or even a firearm,” he said.
The vascular chokehold is not banned from use by deputies, but it is not part of training, therefore it is not an authorized use of force, Garton said. The exception to that is when an officer’s life is threatened.
“We have the vascular neck restraint listed in our policy. We don’t train on it,” Garton said. “Really it is only used if you are justified in using deadly force.”
He said the hold can be used effectively in training, but in the field, it’s difficult to use it correctly when a person is resisting.
“It’s one of those things that in an ideal world, in training, yes you can apply it and do it easily,” Garton said. “It’s very volatile. If applied incorrectly it could kill someone.”
Garton said another of the #8cantwait initiatives, banning shooting at moving vehicles, should be the standard, with few exceptions.
“I wouldn’t shoot into a car not knowing who else is in there,” Garton said. “If that person is in the car and driving full speed trying to take out people on the sidewalk, that’s a different scenario.”
#8cantwait’s recommendation that officers exhaust all alternatives before using deadly force is required, and, furthermore, should be common sense, Garton said.
“No cop wants to shoot somebody,” he said. “Unfortunately, I seen those investigations and what it does to the deputy, the family, the community. It is not something that someone wishes on anybody.”
Garton said that he expects his deputies to intervene and report seeing another officers using excessive force.
“And I would hope every agency would expect that,” Garton said.
Deputies are required to report all uses of forces, and those are reviewed by supervisors at multiple levels. Some scenarios are incorporated into “reality-based training” that is conducted every year.
The sergeant on duty during the shift either approves it or sends it back to the deputy if something needs to be corrected or if discipline is needed based on use of excessive force.
After the sergeant reviews it, the form goes to the lieutenant or Garton for further review
Garton said deputies and their supervisors look for alternatives to avoid use of force.
“Typically, if something happened on a shift, the next work day, if everything was justified, they would talk about it, debrief it. Many times I’ve heard, ‘How could we have avoided that?’ or was there a way to avoid it?’” Garton said. “While the force may be justified within policy within state law, is there a better way we could have done it? It gets that discussion going.”
Garton said he would like to see reporting to a national database required. He said that his agency does an extensive background check, that includes criminal history, meeting previous employers in person, a home visit and psychological testing. Currently, reporting to the data base is voluntary, and Oregon participates.
The sheriff’s office conducts reality-based training twice a year, and trains at the firing range about every other month. Defensive tactics, another part of use-of-force training, is conducted one or twice a year.
Deputies test on office policies once a year . Those policies will be on the office’s website by the end of July.
The sheriff’s office does not use dash cameras, but will incorporate use of body cameras by the end of this month. The policy for use is still being drafted, but generally, a deputy should record all interactions with the public. Footage will be stored for at least six months, but specific incidents can be flagged for retention longer than that.
“That was something that I tried to get done last year, but the money wasn’t there. It got approved this year,” Garton said. “We had to create a policy based on current practices across the state.”
