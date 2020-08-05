Gary was born November 25, 1944 in Nowata County, Oklahoma to Donald Russell Kemmerer and Ethel Gertrude Franklin Kemmerer. He was the youngest of 9 children. November 1, 1947 when Gary was 3, the family moved to Blachly, Oregon where he lived until he left home. He graduated from Laurelwood Adventist Academy, Gaston, Oregon in 1962. He then completed a 2 year course in Auto Mechanics through the trade school at Lane Community College, Eugene, Oregon. This served him well throughout his life, but he never became a professional mechanic in a business. Gary became involved in the timber industry, first on the rigging crew, and then later as a faller for his brother-in- law, R.C. Ogden Inc. who he worked for from 1970 to 1987. During this time period while living in Dallas, Oregon He became a member of the Polk County Sheriff’s Posse and was very active. He also was doing some announcing at horse shows during this time, and was very good at it. In 1987 Gary remarried and moved to the Portland area where he lived until he passed.
He began working for Boeing, and worked for them until his retirement in 2012. Boeing was not just a job to Gary, it was his passion! He worked for them for 25 years. Gary also had a passion for family, His Lord, country,- and his community. He loved the outdoors, camping and horses. September 19, 2015 Gary returned to the faith of his childhood and was rebaptized into the Seventh Day Adventist Church. He attended and became a deacon of the Rockwood SDA church in Portland Oregon. Gary is survived by his wife, Debbie Fletcher Kemmerer, and his two sons and their families. Glenn Wesley Kemmerer, his wife Shayla and son Alexander from Bremerton, WA., and his youngest son Robert Thomas Kemmerer (Bobby), his wife Lea and their two children, Taylor Elizabeth and Zachary Ryan, from Louisville, Kentucky. He is also survived by 7 siblings and 21 nieces and nephews. Gary’s memorial will be August 15, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. at the Siebert Fredrickson gazebo, Dallas, Oregon.
