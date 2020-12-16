Gene Duane Dunaway, 85, a resident of Dallas died Friday, Dec. 11, 2020 in Independence. He was born on May 9, 1935.
He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Lucille Dunaway, daughter Natalie (Vernon) Bathke, son Gordon (April) Dunaway, seven grandchildren and four great grandchildren and lifelong best friend Ronald Murphy. He was preceeded in death by his parents, sister Dolores Ross and brother Rex Dunaway.
A public viewing will be from 2 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, December 17 in the Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center. Private graveside services will be held in the Dallas Cemetery. www.dallastribute.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.