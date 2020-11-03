IMG_20201103_212521.jpg

A last-minute voter casts a ballot at the Polk County Courthouse just before 8 p.m. on election night.

 Jolene Guzman/Itemizer-Observer

POLK COUNTY — The Polk County Clerk's Office posted initial election results at 8 p.m.

Polk County Commissioner, position 1

Lyle Mordhorst              52.69%              16,526

Danny Jaffer                 46.80%              14,676

DALLAS

City of Dallas, Mayor

Nancy Adams                32.46%              2,066

Jim Robertson                31.02%             1,974

Brian Dalton                  36.13%              2,299

City of Dallas, Council members (Vote for 5)

Brad Morland                  4.72%              1,232

Kenneth L. Woods, Jr.      9.70%              2,531

Paul Trahan                     8.81%              2,299

Kim Fitzgerald                 11.27%             2,939

Zacharay Brehm              5.73%               1,494

Kathryn M. Rhoades 5.05% 1,317

Terry Crawford 8.52% 2,223

Kristen Collins 8.61% 2,246

Darcy Newton-Irving 4.34% 1,132

Tawnya Kreft 8.22% 2,145

Zach Leigh 3.02% 788

Debbie Virden 8.34% 2,176

Rodney Dunham 11.11% 2,899

Casey Ocupe 1.87% 487

Write-in 0.69% 180

FALLS CITY

Falls City, Mayor

Jeremy Gordon 51.51% 205

Jennifer Drill 47.99 191

Falls City, City Council members (vote for 3)

TJ Bailey 22.55% 235

Amy Houghtaling 21.88% 228

Paul Dasso 14.68% 153

Sean Dasso 14.11% 147

Dennis Sickles 24.57% 256

Write-in 2.21% 23

 

INDEPENDENCE

City of Independence, Mayor

John McArdle                61.54%               1,906

Jack Waddell                 38.04%               1,178

Write-in                          0.42%                   13

City of Independence, Council Member, position 3

Michael Hicks                   51.31%              1,428

Dawn Hedrick-Roden        48.37%              1,346

Write-in                             0.32%                   9 

City of Independence, Council member, position 5

Kelie McWilliams                50.64%             1,382

Sarah Jobe                        48.88%             1,334

Write-in                               0.48%                 13

City of Independence, Council member, position 6

Kathy Martin-Willis                62.00%           1,700

David Ramcharan                  37.67%           1,033

Write-in                                  0.33%                 9

MONMOUTH

City of Monmouth, Mayor

Cecelia Koontz                       55.70%               1,881

Lisa Scheirman                      43.53%               1,470

Write-in                                  0.77%                    26

City of Monmouth, Council members (vote for 3)

Carol McKiel                           18.01%               1,648

Jason Branske                          9.29%                  846

Jason Ridgeway                        8.21%                  747

Seth Rogers                              7.82%                 712

Adam Jefferson                          6.13%                558

John Oberst                              13.12%             1,194

Rebecca Salinas-Oliveros           18.76%             1,708

Darin Silbernagel                        7.44%                677

Byron Shinkle                           10.53%                959

Write-in                                      0.59%                54

