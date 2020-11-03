POLK COUNTY — The Polk County Clerk's Office posted initial election results at 8 p.m.
Polk County Commissioner, position 1
Lyle Mordhorst 52.69% 16,526
Danny Jaffer 46.80% 14,676
DALLAS
City of Dallas, Mayor
Nancy Adams 32.46% 2,066
Jim Robertson 31.02% 1,974
Brian Dalton 36.13% 2,299
City of Dallas, Council members (Vote for 5)
Brad Morland 4.72% 1,232
Kenneth L. Woods, Jr. 9.70% 2,531
Paul Trahan 8.81% 2,299
Kim Fitzgerald 11.27% 2,939
Zacharay Brehm 5.73% 1,494
Kathryn M. Rhoades 5.05% 1,317
Terry Crawford 8.52% 2,223
Kristen Collins 8.61% 2,246
Darcy Newton-Irving 4.34% 1,132
Tawnya Kreft 8.22% 2,145
Zach Leigh 3.02% 788
Debbie Virden 8.34% 2,176
Rodney Dunham 11.11% 2,899
Casey Ocupe 1.87% 487
Write-in 0.69% 180
FALLS CITY
Falls City, Mayor
Jeremy Gordon 51.51% 205
Jennifer Drill 47.99 191
Falls City, City Council members (vote for 3)
TJ Bailey 22.55% 235
Amy Houghtaling 21.88% 228
Paul Dasso 14.68% 153
Sean Dasso 14.11% 147
Dennis Sickles 24.57% 256
Write-in 2.21% 23
INDEPENDENCE
City of Independence, Mayor
John McArdle 61.54% 1,906
Jack Waddell 38.04% 1,178
Write-in 0.42% 13
City of Independence, Council Member, position 3
Michael Hicks 51.31% 1,428
Dawn Hedrick-Roden 48.37% 1,346
Write-in 0.32% 9
City of Independence, Council member, position 5
Kelie McWilliams 50.64% 1,382
Sarah Jobe 48.88% 1,334
Write-in 0.48% 13
City of Independence, Council member, position 6
Kathy Martin-Willis 62.00% 1,700
David Ramcharan 37.67% 1,033
Write-in 0.33% 9
MONMOUTH
City of Monmouth, Mayor
Cecelia Koontz 55.70% 1,881
Lisa Scheirman 43.53% 1,470
Write-in 0.77% 26
City of Monmouth, Council members (vote for 3)
Carol McKiel 18.01% 1,648
Jason Branske 9.29% 846
Jason Ridgeway 8.21% 747
Seth Rogers 7.82% 712
Adam Jefferson 6.13% 558
John Oberst 13.12% 1,194
Rebecca Salinas-Oliveros 18.76% 1,708
Darin Silbernagel 7.44% 677
Byron Shinkle 10.53% 959
Write-in 0.59% 54
