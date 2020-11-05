IMG_20201103_212521.jpg

A last-minute voter casts a ballot at the Polk County Courthouse just before 8 p.m. on election night.

POLK COUNTY — Two city council races in Independence, positions 3 and 5, and the fifth seat on the Dallas City Council, between fifth-place candidate Kirsten Collins and the candidate in sixth, Terry Crawford, remain very close after the updated tally was released on Election Night. 

Polk County Clerk Val Unger said the county still has hundreds of ballots to count -- those that were turned in on time, but in different counties -- so the outcome of those races is to-be-determined. 

Unger said she will release more results on Nov. 18, but may have an update before then. 

Polk County Commissioner, position 1

Lyle Mordhorst             20,861

Danny Jaffer                18,335

DALLAS

City of Dallas, Mayor

Nancy Adams                 2,733

Jim Robertson                2,638

Brian Dalton                   2,999

City of Dallas, Council members (Vote for 5)

Brad Morland                   1,638

Kenneth L. Woods, Jr.       3,300

Paul Trahan                     3,021

Kim Fitzgerald                 3,907

Zacharay Brehm              1,997

Kathryn M. Rhoades         1,741

Terry Crawford                2,922

Kirsten Collins                 2,937

Darcy Newton-Irving        1,493

Tawnya Kreft                   2,815

Zach Leigh                      1,068

Debbie Virden                  2,866

Rodney Dunham              3,821

Casey Ocupe                     651

FALLS CITY

Falls City, Mayor

Jeremy Gordon                  278

Jennifer Drill                       253

Falls City, City Council members (vote for 3)

TJ Bailey                              320

Amy Houghtaling               301

Paul Dasso                          207

Sean Dasso                        193

Dennis Sickles                  

INDEPENDENCE

City of Independence, Mayor

John McArdle               2,492

Jack Waddell               1,513

City of Independence, Council Member, position 3

Michael Hicks                   1,792

Dawn Hedrick-Roden        1,790

City of Independence, Council member, position 5

Kelie McWilliams             1,745

Sarah Jobe                     1,773

City of Independence, Council member, position 6

Kathy Martin-Willis               2,181

David Ramcharan                 1,349

MONMOUTH

City of Monmouth, Mayor

Cecelia Koontz                    2,262

Lisa Scheirman                   1,820

City of Monmouth, Council members (vote for 3)

Carol McKiel                             1,960

Jason Branske                          1,052

Jason Ridgeway                           929

Seth Rogers                                886

Adam Jefferson                            702

John Oberst                              1,413

Rebecca Salinas-Oliveros             2,069

Darin Silbernagel                           821

Byron Shinkle                             1,175

