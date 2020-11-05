POLK COUNTY — Two city council races in Independence, positions 3 and 5, and the fifth seat on the Dallas City Council, between fifth-place candidate Kirsten Collins and the candidate in sixth, Terry Crawford, remain very close after the updated tally was released on Election Night.
Polk County Clerk Val Unger said the county still has hundreds of ballots to count -- those that were turned in on time, but in different counties -- so the outcome of those races is to-be-determined.
Unger said she will release more results on Nov. 18, but may have an update before then.
Polk County Commissioner, position 1
Lyle Mordhorst 20,861
Danny Jaffer 18,335
DALLAS
City of Dallas, Mayor
Nancy Adams 2,733
Jim Robertson 2,638
Brian Dalton 2,999
City of Dallas, Council members (Vote for 5)
Brad Morland 1,638
Kenneth L. Woods, Jr. 3,300
Paul Trahan 3,021
Kim Fitzgerald 3,907
Zacharay Brehm 1,997
Kathryn M. Rhoades 1,741
Terry Crawford 2,922
Kirsten Collins 2,937
Darcy Newton-Irving 1,493
Tawnya Kreft 2,815
Zach Leigh 1,068
Debbie Virden 2,866
Rodney Dunham 3,821
Casey Ocupe 651
FALLS CITY
Falls City, Mayor
Jeremy Gordon 278
Jennifer Drill 253
Falls City, City Council members (vote for 3)
TJ Bailey 320
Amy Houghtaling 301
Paul Dasso 207
Sean Dasso 193
Dennis Sickles
INDEPENDENCE
City of Independence, Mayor
John McArdle 2,492
Jack Waddell 1,513
City of Independence, Council Member, position 3
Michael Hicks 1,792
Dawn Hedrick-Roden 1,790
City of Independence, Council member, position 5
Kelie McWilliams 1,745
Sarah Jobe 1,773
City of Independence, Council member, position 6
Kathy Martin-Willis 2,181
David Ramcharan 1,349
MONMOUTH
City of Monmouth, Mayor
Cecelia Koontz 2,262
Lisa Scheirman 1,820
City of Monmouth, Council members (vote for 3)
Carol McKiel 1,960
Jason Branske 1,052
Jason Ridgeway 929
Seth Rogers 886
Adam Jefferson 702
John Oberst 1,413
Rebecca Salinas-Oliveros 2,069
Darin Silbernagel 821
Byron Shinkle 1,175
