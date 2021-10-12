George Callen went to be with his Lord Jesus Christ, on Sept. 28, 2021. George was born Sept. 21, 1933, to Beatrice (Newbury) and Samuel Callen in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. He grew up in the Salvation Army, Edmonton Temple Corps, where he played in the brass band and sang with the songsters from an early age. In 1967, George immigrated to the United States to work with Salvation Army youth in Eugene, Oregon. There he attended Lane Community College, and University of Oregon, where he earned a degree in Music Education. While in Eugene, he worked at Meier & Frank, where he met his wife, Ellen, who had been working in the Salem store. George and Ellen were married on Dec. 18, 1976, and settled in Springfield while George finished his degree.
In 1977, George joined the staff at Salem Academy where he directed the band program and the vocal ensemble for two years. He later directed the band programs at Talmadge Middle School and Central High School in Independence. During those years, he was known for bringing the jet flyover to the WOU Stadium in Monmouth, for the “Tattoo,” on the Friday before Memorial Day, featuring the Central High School Band and various invited groups.
In 1990, George and Ellen purchased a small farm on Mistletoe Road, Monmouth, where they raised their three daughters, participating with them in 4-H, and taking many project animals to the Polk County Fair and State Fair.
George earned a Master’s Degree in Counseling from WOU, and served as a school counselor in Tillamook, Philomath, and Falls City for a few years, but his real love was music, so he retired from counseling and began teaching band again at various private schools in the area, including Luckiamute School, Crosshill Christian (formerly Willamette Christian), Western Mennonite, and Albany Christian School.
In 1999, at the urging of a homeschool parent, George and his daughter, Bethany started a homeschool music program, Sound Jubilee. Bethany taught the strings program and children’s choir while George conducted the band program and teen choir. That group grew to over 120 members from all over the Willamette Valley, touched many young lives, and brought so much joy to George over the span of about 13 years. On two occasions George took a group of students to Romania where they taught young people in various churches to play, and left instruments behind for them. Those bands are still going strong. George loved inspiring young people with music and using that platform to encourage them in their walk with the Lord.
George is preceded in death by his parents; brother-in-law Fred; and many cousins whom he will be joining in the heavenly band.
He is survived by his sister Barbara Heintzman; and nieces and nephews in Calgary, Alberta; a sister Trixie (Ron) Wicks; and nephews in Edmonton, Alberta; his wife Ellen (Huffaker) Callen; daughters Sarah (Josh) Johnson, Rebekah Callen, and Bethany (Casey) Fuller; and grandchildren, Sabrina Callen, Daphne Fuller and Remington Fuller.
A Memorial Service was held Tuesday, Oct. 12, at Bridgeport Community Chapel. Dallas Mortuary and Tribute Center is caring for the family. www.dallastribute.com
