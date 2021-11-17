George Caselton Dawson of Dallas, Oregon, was born June 23, 1927 and peacefully passed away on Nov. 14, 2021 at the age of 94.
George was talented in many ways; He loved painting, masonry, mechanics, and horses. He also provided a home for 29 foster children. George led his platoon in the Korean War, faithfully serving his nation. Dad was a Christian and loved the Lord with all his heart.
George and Helen (Benson) were married for 64 years and had three children: Steve, Jerry, and Susan. He also has five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. George is survived by one brother, Bill Dawson, of Yamhill, Oregon.
George made many friends at Dallas Retirement Village and left an impression on their hearts. He will be greatly missed.
Services will be 1 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, at Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center.
