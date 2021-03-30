After a long battle with dementia, Georgia Anne Parks peacefully left this earth for her heavenly home on Feb. 11, 2021.
Georgia was born in Walla Walla, Washington to George and Dicy Riedell on Oct. 30, 1936. She began her education at Guthrie School in Dallas, Oregon. She also attended school in Walla Walla, Washington and McMinnville, Oregon.
Elwin Wayne Parks captured her heart and they were married on Dec. 9, 1951, in McMinnville, Oregon. They shared 70 years together. They settled in Dallas, Oregon, in 1952 where they raised their family. Georgia was the lone female in a house full of boys. Kerry, Larry and Matthew were born and raised in Dallas.
Georgia often said that she worked in nearly every business in downtown Dallas. Some of which include: The Ideal Café, Staffrin Drug, Crider’s, Long’s Grocery, Woody’s Market, Safeway and Fairview Market. She completed her working career as a cook for the Dallas School District.
God gave Georgia the gift of hospitality. She loved hosting family and friends. Georgia was often found serving others in her church. She was an active member of First Baptist Church and later at Grace Baptist Church, both in Dallas. Jesus Christ was the Lord of her life. She had a deep and abiding faith.
“And the God of all grace, who called you to eternal glory in Christ, after you have suffered a little while, will himself restore you and make you strong, firm and steadfast.” I Peter 5:10
Georgia is survived by her husband, Elwin Wayne Parks; son Kerry Parks (Jenny) of Salem and son Larry (Merry) of Dallas; as well as two granddaughters, Riedell Parks of Redmond, Oregon and Audrey Parks of Salem, Oregon; two great granddaughters completed her family, Adele and Stevie Del Rai. Georgia now joins her son, Matthew Parks, in heaven.
A service honoring Georgia was held on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021 at 1 p.m., at Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center in Dallas. A graveside followed in the Dallas Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Grace Baptist Church in care of The Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center who is caring for the family. www.dallastribute.com
