Georgia was born in Minden, Nebraska, the only child of George Brainard and Clara Hamilton on Dec. 7, 1926.
After graduation from Minden High in 1944, she attended Nebraska Wesleyan, receiving her degree in music and education.
She married fellow student Gerald Gage in 1948, Mom then briefly taught high school in Malcolm and Elwood, Nebraska, serving as English teacher, drama coach, choir director, and band conductor, before starting a family.
In 1952, daughter Ann was born, followed by sons Greg in 1954, and Matthew in 1957. The Gages also lived in Fullerton and Lincoln, Nebraska, before moving to Ellensburg, Washington, in 1960, and to Monmouth, Oregon, in 1967.
She went back to school, receiving her Master’s in special education at Western Oregon University.
From 1973 to 1977, she worked as Polk County’s very first services coordinator for the developmentally disabled, during the years when this population was being de-institutionalized in Oregon.
In 1974, Georgia and Gerry divorced. She married Howard Wildfang on July 31, 1976, having met him through a church function. She was a member of the Methodist Church since age 12.
Georgia and Howard shared a strong sense of the need for social, economic, and political justice and service to the community, both locally and world-wide. They were a real team and and devoted countless hours to many causes including (but not limited to) Habitat for Humanity (once working on a project with Jimmy Carter), Heifer Project International, Christ’s Church, Polk County Democrats, the Polk County Historical Society, and the Ron Wilson Center for Effective Living (for the developmentally disabled).
In 1993 they were the first couple to share the honor of First Citizens in Monmouth-Independence. No two people were more deserving! Georgia was a real “do-er,” serving on boards and committees, directing and performing in vocal and bell choirs, growing and arranging flowers, and baking multitudes of birthday cakes for her extended family and, during their marriage until his death in 2004, Howard was with her every step of the way.
She was also predeceased by her son Greg in 2002 and son-in-law Jerry Brickeen in 2004.
She is survived by daughter Ann, son Matthew (partner, Jay Dietrichs), and daughter-in-law Susan.
Although she had some dementia in her later years, Mom’s sweetness and light always shined through! She was an easy to person to love, because she was such a loving person herself.
Her family, including her many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild, will miss her tremendously.
Right now, she leaves a big hole in our hearts that, with time, will be filled with our many happy memories of her colorful outfits and hats (mom looked great in hats!), lipstick and earrings, big warm hugs, eternal optimism, and constant support and encouragement.
Ann and Matt would like to thank the many wonderful staff members at Capital Manor in Salem for taking such good care of mom over the years. We have great respect and gratitude for your difficult and important work.
A small service may be held at a later date. Should anyone wish to make a contribution in Georgia’s honor, we suggest the Capital Manor Foundation, Habitat for Humanity, or the Polk County Historical Society.
Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is assisting the family. www.dallastribute.com
