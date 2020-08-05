Geried B. Arvey, 41, of Dallas, Oregon died July 25th while camping at Elkhorn Valley recreation site. Geried is survived by his daughter Jori, his fiance Angel Hatchell, his half brother Patrick Henderson, step-siblings Cheryl Harry, Rhonda Henderson, Stacy Phelps and Eric Henderson.
Geried was born in Portland, OR on August 2, 1978. He grew up in Independence, OR and graduated from Central high school in 1996.
When it came to what was most important to Geried he would say “family.” He was an amazing father to his beautiful daughter Jori along with a “bonus dad” to many others.
Geried enjoyed skateboarding, playing poker and was an excellent BBQer. His perfect day would be surrounded by family and friends, cooking for everyone and then finishing up with some Texas Hold ‘Em.
Geried was an exceptional human being. He excepted everyone and would literally give the shirt off his back if someone needed it. His home was always open to anyone and he was the first to offer a helping hand.
Geried dreamed of having his own barbecue food truck and to be the best father. Although he was lost too soon to fill his dream of owning a food truck, his daughter and countless others can vouch that he was already the best father, uncle, brother and friend anyone could ask for.
Geried was preceded in death by his mother, father and many friends. We know he is there now having a heck of a reunion. In honor of Geried, his family had a private non-traditional barbecue celebration of life as he would have wanted. We know Geried will always be looking down on us with that half-grin we all know and love.
