With profound sadness we announce the passing of Gladys Gertrude (Swift) Moorman, our loving and devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend to all whose lives she touched, on August 19, 2020.
She was born to parents Edith (Sprague) and Alfred Swift, in the home of her grandmother in Pomona, California on February 1, 1928. Her family resided on a farm in Tenmile, Oregon until Gladys was six when all belongings were packed into their Model T Ford and the family embarked on the 13-hour journey over the Cascade Mountains to begin dairy farming in Terrebonne, Oregon. She graduated from Redmond Union High School in 1945 and enrolled in Linfield College on an academic scholarship where she met tall, strapping Bob Moorman, who had just returned from a tour of duty in France and Germany. They were married on the Swift Family Farm in 1947 and began their lives together in Chicago where their son John and daughter Carole were born. They moved to Boise where Barbara joined the family and then to Ontario, Oregon, the birthplace of their youngest daughter, Tamara.
In 1962, the family relocated to Citrus Heights, California where Gladys began a successful career as an accountant for Sacramento County. A master seamstress and gardener, she found time to sew all the family’s clothing, can most of their fruit and vegetable needs, and play a major role in school, church, and community activities. Following her retirement in 1989, she and Bob traveled the US and Canada extensively in their motorhome, yet her hands were not idle. She extended her volunteer work and civic responsibilities to include the Senior Gleaners, Food Bank and poll worker. In 2004, they moved to Dallas, Oregon, where Gladys relished in her volunteer work at the Polk County Historical Society and Museum, researching and organizing the accounts of early immigrants including members of the Swift family.
Following 62 years of marriage, Bob passed away in 2009. In January of 2016, following a diagnosis of Alzheimer’s Disease, Gladys came home to her beloved Central Oregon. As her memories diminished, she maintained her characteristic cheerful disposition as well as her keen wit and humor.
Gladys was preceded in death by her devoted husband, Bob; daughter Carole Hicks; brothers Richard Swift (Mary) and Jim Swift (Ardyce); and sister Ilene Swift. She is survived by her brother Keven Swift (Doris); son John Moorman, daughters Barbara Meyers (Mark) and Tamara Moorman (Paul Baybutt); grandchildren Gavin Meyers (Corie Harlan), Carynn Meylind (Gerrick), Mark Baybutt (Carolyn Straub), Steven Baybutt (Gabriela Garcia) and Adam Baybutt (Rachel Gould); her twin great-granddaughters Willow and Evelyn Meyers; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. All of these she loved and touched deeply.
Gladys will be laid to rest next to Bob in Dallas, Oregon. A graveside ceremony will take place at the Dallas Cemetery on Thursday, August 27 at 11:00 am. Due to current community health concerns, the family respectfully requests that attendees wear a face covering and maintain a safe distance from others. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Partners in Care Hospice House in Bend, Oregon (partnersbend.org) or to the Alzheimer's Association (alz.org).
