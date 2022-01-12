Glenna Lee Pollard, 85, went to be with her Heavenly Father on Dec. 27, 2021 in her home, with her family by her side.
Glenna was born on Nov. 23, 1936 to Willard and Ruby Thomas in Butler, Missouri.
In 1946, along with her younger brother Lyle, the family packed all of their possessions in a box that Willard had made, boarded a train, and headed out west. They came to their final stop several weeks later in Monmouth, Oregon, where Willard and Ruby settled. Glenna graduated Central High School in 1954 and married Leroy Vaughan. Together they had five children and in 1970 settled their family in Klamath Falls.
It was in Klamath Falls where Glenna met Damon Pollard. She and Damon married in 1988 and built a little farm of their own. She was a clerk at Bi-Mart for 25 years and retired in 2003.
Damon and Glenna enjoyed many years of retirement traveling the U.S. in their motorhome, “Winnie.”
She was deeply loved by all and referred to as “Nana” by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is survived by her loving husband Damon; six children Guy, Dan, Debbie, Darren, Bryan and step-son Matt; her brother Lyle; 14,grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
Glenna is preceded in death by her parents, Willard and Ruby Thomas; step-son Andy Pollard; and two grandsons Bryan and Alex Guerrero.
