Gloria “Glo” Ann Hunter, 81, of Dallas, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, after a short battle with leukemia.
Gloria was a resident of the Dallas Retirement Village where she has many friends and admirers. She had a great relationship with her caregivers and all of her encounters with them were “such a hoot”, in Glo’s words.
Gloria was born on Aug. 23, 1940, in Tooele, Utah, to Mike and LaVoy Stipac. She and her family moved several times, living in Utah, Idaho and Washington, before finally settling in Portland. Gloria graduated with honors from Parkrose High School in 1958 and then went on to Brigham Young University where she majored in Early Childhood Education. She graduated with honors in 1962. She was particularly active in high school extracurricular activities, including editor of the school paper, rally squad and was awarded Outstanding Girl of the Year her senior year.
Gloria had many hobbies including physical fitness, shopping, collecting, card making and reading. Throughout her life Gloria was active in Jazzercise and yoga classes. She also enjoyed aqua aerobics, walking and the gym.
Gloria was an avid collector of dolls, handbags and jewelry. She was always seen with a different handbag every day of the week. She was especially fond of Raggedy Ann and Andy dolls and probably owned every piece of sterling silver jewelry that QVC sold.
Gloria also enjoyed crafting, especially card making. Every greeting card she sent was personally crafted by her. Gloria was also an avid reader – her favorite genres being romance novels, mysteries and detective novels. But Gloria’s favorite pastime was probably shopping with her sister, Kay. They always enjoyed the salespeople mistaking them for twins. Of course, Kay, being the youngest would chime in “actually, she’s the oldest.”
Gloria and Kay were also huge Elvis fans. One of their fondest memories was traveling to Graceland together.
Gloria taught elementary school for 42 years, retiring in 2002. She was known for her garishly decorated classroom with lots of educationally stimulating displays interspersed with plenty of humor. Every inch of that classroom had some display to learn from or laugh at. She even went as far as painting dinosaur murals on the walls.
Decades later, parents of Gloria’s former students still thank her for the difference she made in their lives. Former students from decades past would come up and hug her, shouting “Ms. Hunter.”
Gloria’s many years of dedication were finally recognized in 1998 when she was awarded “Educator the Year” at the Dallas Chamber of Commerce Community Awards banquet. Gloria made friends very easily and never met a stranger. She was especially fond of a group of friends known as “The Bag Ladies.”
Glo will be missed but will always be in our hearts. Gloria is survived by her son Cameron, with whom she had a wonderful and devoted relationship. Gloria is also survived by her sister Kay and her husband Wes and their two sons Derik and Jason. Derik and his fiancé, Jessica. Jason and his wife Ali and their daughter Brooke.
Gloria was preceded in death by her little sister, Toni and parents, Mike and LaVoy.
Bruce Workman of the Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center will officiate a private family service at the Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Gloria’s name to the Willamette Valley Hospice, National Multiple Sclerosis Society or the charity of your choice in care of the Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center at 287 SW Washington St. Dallas, OR 97338.
The family wishes to thank Willamette Valley Hospice for their incredible care and compassion during the last month of Gloria’s life.
Also, many thanks to the staff at Dallas Retirement Village and Gloria’s many friends there for making her time there so enjoyable. Remembrances may be left on her page at www.dallastribute. com
