Gloria Jean Roberts (Royall) went home to be with her heavenly Father on June 25th 2020. Born in Galveston, Texas on June 30, 1943, Gloria spent most of her life in the Pacific Northwest serving the Lord as a minister in the Pentecostal and Free Methodist denominations. She had a deep love for young people and spent many hours at the beach or camping teaching them about life and the love of God.
Gloria was preceded in death by her father, Alvin Kelson of Willamina and a brother, Louis Kelson (Marsha) of Salem. She leaves behind a son, Daniel Roberts (Fonda) and three children, Olivia, Sara Rose, and Ean of Florida, her mother Jacqulene Kelson, Willamina, sisters Rita Kramer (Aaron) Redmond, Georgia Goodwin (Bob) Arizona, Shana Reid (Bill) Grand Ronde, Ginny Kaiser, Willamina, and a brother, Mark Kelson, Monroe, along with numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
Our special thanks go to the staff and Gloria’s friends at the Dallas Retirement Village for the wonderful care they have given her, especially during the last few months.
Gloria will be greatly missed by all but we know it will be but a short time before we are with her again. Memorial will be held at a later date.
